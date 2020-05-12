|
|
|
Evans Joseph Aged 85 years,
Shevington.
Sadly passed away at home with his family on the 27th April 2020.
He will be greatly missed by his Wife Stella, Daughters
Bernadette and Gillian.
Sons Stephen and Michael,
Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren
and all his friends
The funeral will take place at Lower Ince Crematorium on Friday 15th of May at 1pm.
Any donations to your
preferred charity.
Video link available
contact Bernie Taylor.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 12, 2020