McGUIRE On 1st April 2020

JOSEPH
aged 83 years.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband of Celia,
much loved dad of Judith, Angela, Anthony and Clare and a special and dearly loved grandad,
great grandad, brother
and brother in law.

A memorial service will take
place at a later date.

No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director
to be forwarded
to Celia and family.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020
