WINTER Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 7th November 2020, Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church,
Joseph Anthony (Joe)
aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of Veronica, loving dad of Andrew and his wife Teresa and wonderful grandad to Lewis. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 2 o'clock. No flowers by request please, but donations if desired to Dr Naqvi's Heartbeat Appeal. All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan
WN6 0ES Tel: (01257) 422011.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020