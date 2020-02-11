|
GORNER Joyce Margaret Passed away peacefully in
Lakeside Nursing Home on
26th January 2020,
Joyce aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
much loved mother to John and Joanna, loving grandmother to Hannah, Katie and Freddie,
loving step grandmother,
aunt and cousin.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church,
Rectory Road,
Ashton in Makerfield on Monday 17th February at 1.15pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o and all enquiries to.
Middleton & Wood,
Rosebridge Way, Ince,
Wigan, WN1 3DG.
Telephone 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020