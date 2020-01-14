Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hammond

Notice Condolences

Joyce Hammond Notice
Hammond Peacefully on 27th December 2019.

Joyce Ruth
aged 76 years.

The beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of
Michael and Julie,
adored grandma of
Darryl and Holly,
loving great grandma of Tyler
and brother of James.

The funeral service will be held at St Matthews Church, Highfield on Monday 20th January 2020
at 2.15pm followed by
committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -