|
|
|
Hammond Peacefully on 27th December 2019.
Joyce Ruth
aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of
Michael and Julie,
adored grandma of
Darryl and Holly,
loving great grandma of Tyler
and brother of James.
The funeral service will be held at St Matthews Church, Highfield on Monday 20th January 2020
at 2.15pm followed by
committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020