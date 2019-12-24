Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Kearns

Notice Condolences

Joyce Kearns Notice
Kearns Suddenly passed away
at home in her sleep on
Saturday 7th December 2019
and of Shevington, Wigan,

Joyce
aged 54 years.

Beloved wife and best friend of Ian, much loved mum of Liam and Adam, a dear sister, auntie
and a good friend to many.

Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 30th December 2019 at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o
all enquiries T & M E Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish,
Tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -