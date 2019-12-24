|
Kearns Suddenly passed away
at home in her sleep on
Saturday 7th December 2019
and of Shevington, Wigan,
Joyce
aged 54 years.
Beloved wife and best friend of Ian, much loved mum of Liam and Adam, a dear sister, auntie
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 30th December 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o
all enquiries T & M E Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish,
Tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019