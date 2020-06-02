Joyce Turner
TURNER Peacefully on 26th May 2020,

JOYCE
aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Jonathan (deceased) and Andrew,
dear mother in law of Cath,
loving nanna of Ruth, Jenny
and Daniel and Finlay, George, Thea and Elliot.

A private service for the
family will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Any donations in lieu of flowers
can be made directly to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan,
WN1 2AA. Tel 01942 821215

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
