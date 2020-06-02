TURNER Peacefully on 26th May 2020,



JOYCE

aged 93 years.



Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Jonathan (deceased) and Andrew,

dear mother in law of Cath,

loving nanna of Ruth, Jenny

and Daniel and Finlay, George, Thea and Elliot.



A private service for the

family will take place at

Charnock Richard Crematorium.



Any donations in lieu of flowers

can be made directly to

Wigan and Leigh Hospice.



All enquiries to

Edwards Funeral Directors,

11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan,

WN1 2AA. Tel 01942 821215



