Judith Walls

Judith Walls Notice
WALLS On 20th November 2020 in hospital and of Dawson Avenue, Wigan
JUDITH MONICA
Aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Jim, dear sister of Martin, a much loved aunty of Kirsten, Zelah, Adrian, Lesley, Ian and Joanne.
A private funeral service will be held and donations in lieu of flowers have been requested for Breast Cancer Now and may be sent to: The Lady Captain, Gathurst Golf Club, Miles Lane, Shevington, Wigan WN6 8EW.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
