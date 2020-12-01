|
WALLS On 20th November 2020 in hospital and of Dawson Avenue, Wigan
JUDITH MONICA
Aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Jim, dear sister of Martin, a much loved aunty of Kirsten, Zelah, Adrian, Lesley, Ian and Joanne.
A private funeral service will be held and donations in lieu of flowers have been requested for Breast Cancer Now and may be sent to: The Lady Captain, Gathurst Golf Club, Miles Lane, Shevington, Wigan WN6 8EW.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020