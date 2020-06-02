Hughes (Nee Whyte) Suddenly on 30th April 2020

aged 60 years.

Julie Marie

Beloved daughter of Betty

and the late Jimmy.

Beautiful wife and soul mate

of Ged.

Devoted mum of David, Danny, Vicky and Katie, much loved

Step mum of Kirsty, Jason

and Calum.

Wonderful Nana of Mia, Alyssa, Libby, Ruby, Alfie, Jacob, Archie, Lucy and Evie.

A loving sister, sister in law, aunty, cousin and special friend to many.

Eternal Rest grant onto her O' Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace.

A short farewell will be held at her home on Friday 5th June at 11:15am before the cortege leaves for the service at Gidlow Cemetery.

All enquiries

R Banks and son Funerals LTD

232 Scholes,

Wigan,

WN1 3NH.

01942 820526



