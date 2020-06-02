Julie Hughes
Hughes (Nee Whyte) Suddenly on 30th April 2020
aged 60 years.
Julie Marie
Beloved daughter of Betty
and the late Jimmy.
Beautiful wife and soul mate
of Ged.
Devoted mum of David, Danny, Vicky and Katie, much loved
Step mum of Kirsty, Jason
and Calum.
Wonderful Nana of Mia, Alyssa, Libby, Ruby, Alfie, Jacob, Archie, Lucy and Evie.
A loving sister, sister in law, aunty, cousin and special friend to many.
Eternal Rest grant onto her O' Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace.
A short farewell will be held at her home on Friday 5th June at 11:15am before the cortege leaves for the service at Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries
R Banks and son Funerals LTD
232 Scholes,
Wigan,
WN1 3NH.
01942 820526

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
