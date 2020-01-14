|
|
|
SOMERS
(Nee CARDWELL)
Julie x Precious memories of a beloved daughter, mum, and nan and a dear partner of 'H', who passed away on the
15th January 2010.
Ten years since you went home.
Until we meet again.
The world has kept on turning,
And life has carried on,
But since you left the stars
have dimmed,
And all the sunshines gone,
Because you meant the world and you were loved more than you ever knew, it was such a joy to have a daughter just like you.
Missing you always and forever.
Julie x
Will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all family and friends x God bless you, Julie x . . .
Our Julie xx
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020