Karen Wilkes
WILKES Suddenly at her home
KAREN
Aged 62 years
Beloved daughter, much loved and cherished mum to Leanne and Andrea, loving nanna to Leonie, adored sister to Catherine and Sandra and a special auntie to her nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 9th June 2020
at 2pm. We ask that only close family attend.
Family flowers only with donations in her memory for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
care of the funeral directors.
All enquiries
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd
Halliwell House
758-768 Ormskirk Road
Pemberton
Wigan
01942 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
