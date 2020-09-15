Home

SWIFT Kath Peacefully in Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, on Monday 7th September 2020. Beloved wife of Norman, dearly loved mum of David, Vicky, Debbie and Andy a much loved granny and great granny to Kate, Joshua, Heather, Alex, Emma, Morgan, Issy and Mia and a dear mother in law to Julie, Martin, Vinny and Sam. The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Friday, 18th September, 2020, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Sue Gibbons Funeral Service 01942820290.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 15, 2020
