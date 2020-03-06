Home

BERRY Who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family
on Saturday 29 February 2020
at Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Platt Bridge, Wigan.

Kathleen,
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Harold, a much loved mum of Janet, Deborah, Denise, Anita and Natalie, a devoted grandma, great grandma, great great grandma, mother in law, sister, sister in law, auntie
and friend to many.
Funeral on Monday 16th March 2020 with service and Committal at Wigan Crematorium,
Chapel at 1.30pm.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 6, 2020
