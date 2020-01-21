|
FAIRHURST (nee Blackledge) Peacefully on 7th January 2020.
Kathleen
Aged 85 years.
A much loved and cherished
mum, nan, sister, aunty and friend.
Funeral service will take place at
St Cuthbert's RC Church on
Thursday 30th January 2020 at
1.00pm followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
Kathleen's wishes were any
donations in her memory to
be sent to Cats & Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son
(Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020