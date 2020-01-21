|
WARD Kathleen 24/03/1951 - 25/01/2019
To have lost an incredible wife, mother and grandmother has broken our hearts but we hear
your voice saying
'Don't cry because I am gone,
smile because I was here.'
We didn't want you to leave us but your tired body needed to rest
and we see that we are lucky,
as nothing can take you
from our hearts.
May the winds of
Heaven blow softly
and whisper in your ear,
how much we love and miss you
and wish that you were here.
We love you, we miss you
and we cherish every memory
we made together.
Love always,
Robert, Joanne, Andrea, Rhys, Declan, Ethan and Natasha xxx
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020