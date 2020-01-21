Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ward

Memories Condolences

Kathleen Ward Memories
WARD Kathleen 24/03/1951 - 25/01/2019

To have lost an incredible wife, mother and grandmother has broken our hearts but we hear
your voice saying
'Don't cry because I am gone,
smile because I was here.'
We didn't want you to leave us but your tired body needed to rest
and we see that we are lucky,
as nothing can take you
from our hearts.

May the winds of
Heaven blow softly
and whisper in your ear,
how much we love and miss you
and wish that you were here.

We love you, we miss you
and we cherish every memory
we made together.

Love always,
Robert, Joanne, Andrea, Rhys, Declan, Ethan and Natasha xxx
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -