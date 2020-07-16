Home

CRAVEN Passed away peacefully at home on 11th July 2020.
KATINA
aged 74 years.
The dearly loved wife of Alan Loving mum of Karen and Susanna and mum in law of Billy and a loving nan of Daniel and Alexia.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral is to be held at Wigan Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2020
