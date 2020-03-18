Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Ken Grindley

Ken Grindley Notice
GRINDLEY KEN Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 12th March 2020
aged 78 years.
Devoted husband to Brenda.
A dear dad, loving grandad and a dear brother who will be greatly missed by all his loving family, many friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and cremation will be at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice in memory of Ken.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, OrmskirkRoad, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 18, 2020
