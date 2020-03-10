Home

Kenneth Robinson Notice
Robinson Kenneth
(Ken) Peacefully on
29th February 2020,
at Wigan Infirmary,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Marjorie, dear
brother of Brenda (deceased),
much loved brother-in-law of Ann, and dear uncle of June.
Funeral service and Interment will take place at St Anne's Church, Shevington on Thursday
12th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Anne's Church, Shevington
c/o the funeral director
David Cowburn Funeral Directors
147 Towngate, Leyland,
Lancashire, PR25 2LH
Tel: 01772 457 887
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020
