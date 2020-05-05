Home

WOOD Peacefully on the
27th April 2020
and of Wigan.
KENNETH JOSEPH
Aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen, devoted dad to Deborah and son in law Peter and much loved grandad to Adam.

He will be very sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A private funeral service will
take place at Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to
R. Banks (funerals) Ltd.,
Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane,
Standish, Wigan,
WN6 0ES.
Tel. (01257) 422011.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
