Maybury Who passed away on
28th July 2020 at his home
in Hindley Green
Kevin
Aged 62 years.
The loving Husband
of the late Carol.
Dearly loved Dad of
Joe and Gemma.
Much loved Brother,
Uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 14th August in Howe Bridge Crematorium at 2pm.
Family and close friends
flowers only please, donations
to Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 7, 2020