Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Maybury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Maybury

Notice Condolences

Kevin Maybury Notice
Maybury Who passed away on
28th July 2020 at his home
in Hindley Green

Kevin
Aged 62 years.

The loving Husband
of the late Carol.
Dearly loved Dad of
Joe and Gemma.
Much loved Brother,
Uncle and friend to many.

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 14th August in Howe Bridge Crematorium at 2pm.

Family and close friends
flowers only please, donations
to Diabetes UK.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -