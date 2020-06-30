|
MAYE Kevin Passed away on 15th June 2020, aged 87, in Carrington Court Care Home, Hindley, following a long illness borne with stoicism,
dignity and humour.
Loving husband of Pat.
Much loved dad of
Shelagh, Martin and Andrew.
Dear father-in-law of Helen.
Proud grandad of
Dominic and Liam.
A dear relative and friend.
Life Member of St Patrick's ARLFC. Former employee of HJ Heinz.
Funeral service and burial will be held at Gidlow Cemetery, Wigan on Tuesday 7th July at 11am.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to "Parkinson's UK" c/o the family.
Full memorial mass and celebration will be held at a
later date when current restrictions are lifted.
Enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan. WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 30, 2020