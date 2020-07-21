|
|
|
Maye Kevin Pat and family would like to thank relatives and friends for being with them at Kevin's graveside funeral service and for their mass cards, sympathy cards, donations
and kind words of
comfort and concern.
Thanks also to
Fr. O'Shea of St. Patrick's and
also Fr. Johnson of St. Mary's.
Thank you to Nicola Disley and staff at Banks's Funeral Service.
Special thanks to staff at Ambleside Bank and
Carrington Court care homes and
Parkinson's nurse Lisa Osborne for looking after Kevin with kindness and professionalism.
Many thanks to all who visited him.
Keep well and stay safe.
