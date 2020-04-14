Home

Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Kevin McNamara Notice
McNAMARA Passed away after a short illness
in Wigan Infirmary.
Fortified by the rites of
Holy Mother Church on
1st April 2020, and of Aspull.

Kevin
Aged 72 Years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen Loving dad of Charlotte,
Much loved brother, brother in law and a Dear fiend to many

He will be sadly missed by all.

A graveside service to be held in
St David's Churchyard on
Thursday 16th April 2020 at 11.00am. Flowers accepted.
Donations in Kevin's memory to the 'Frances House Children's Hospice' care of the family.

All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 14, 2020
