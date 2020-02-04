|
MONKS Kevin Aged 60 years.
Who passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at his home.
The dearly loved Husband of Marie. A much loved Father of Brett, Dale, Nicole and Sheree and Step Father of Keeley. A loving Father-in-law and devoted Grandad.
A special son, brother and
a dear friend to many.
Kevin will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at St Peter's Church, Hindley at 10.00am, followed by interment at Hindley Cemetery at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Kevin
to The Kidney for Life and Manchester Childrens Hospital.
C/O and all enquiries to
Middleton & Wood
Funeral Directors
Borsdane House
119-121 Market Street
Hindley
Wigan
WN2 3AA
Tel: 01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020