Bennett Laurie Who passed away peacefully at home on 19th June 2020, aged 82.
Beloved husband of Pat
for 62 years,
dearly loved dad to Francine and Paul, dear father-in-law to Annette, pop to Christian, Ben and Joe and great grandson Clayton.
Brother-in-law to Jack and uncle to David and Louise and
Simone USA.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan Hospice and Cancer Foundation.
Private funeral service
to take place at
Howe Bridge Crematorium
on Friday 3rd July at 3pm.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 30, 2020