BRETT Leslie Patrick 'Les'
Peacefully passed away at home on 21st May 20 after a short illness, aged 64years.

Loving partner to Sharon and father to Step-son Josh.
A much loved brother and son.

Les will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all his family and friends.

Gone but never forgotten.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory of Les to RSPB Wildlife Charity.

The service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th June at 3pm
for family only.

For all enquiries please contact
McGuire Funeralcare,
Linley House, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 16, 2020
