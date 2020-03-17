|
|
|
Williams Leslie Died peacefully on the 2nd March 2020 at Manchester Royal surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years.
Les a devoted husband to Pat,
a loving and much loved Dad to Dave & Sue, a dearly loved
Father in Law, Brother
and Grandad.
Les will be sadly missed by all those that knew him, gone but never forgotten - Goodnight x
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium -
Thursday 19th March at 2pm,
the family have requested
family flowers only, donations
can be made directly to the family in memory of Les. Les requested that you don't wear black.
For all enquires please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, High Street, Standish, 01257 425 447.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020