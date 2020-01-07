|
Mannion Who passed away on
29th December 2019, in
Westwood Lodge Nursing Home
and of Ashton.
Lilian
aged 93 years
The devoted Wife of the late Michael, dearly loved Mum of David, much loved Mother-in-Law of Val, beloved Gran to Debbie and Michael and Partners and a devoted Great Grandma
to Jack and Katie.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 In Church of Christ, Longshoot at 10.30 am. followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020