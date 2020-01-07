Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Mannion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Mannion

Notice Condolences

Lilian Mannion Notice
Mannion Who passed away on
29th December 2019, in
Westwood Lodge Nursing Home
and of Ashton.
Lilian
aged 93 years
The devoted Wife of the late Michael, dearly loved Mum of David, much loved Mother-in-Law of Val, beloved Gran to Debbie and Michael and Partners and a devoted Great Grandma
to Jack and Katie.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 In Church of Christ, Longshoot at 10.30 am. followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -