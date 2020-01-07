|
|
|
SMITH Lilian Died peacefully
12th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Charles Smith.
She will be deeply missed by her loving family and dear friends.
A funeral mass will take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at 10am, St. Teresa's R.C. Church, Upholland followed by interment
at St. James' R.C. Church, Orrell.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, would be welcomed in memory of Lilian
and her sister Irene to the
Alzheimer's Society.
For all enquiries contact
W. Banks of Orrell,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020