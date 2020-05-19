|
WARD Lilian & Albert On 31st March, at St. Annes Care Home, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Lilian, aged 91 years and on 1st May, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, South Wales, her Husband Albert, aged 91 years.
Formerly residents of Ashton in Makerfield for 50 years and previously of Liverpool.
Beloved Mother and Father to Linda. Private family cremations.
Donations for
The Alzheimer's Society, in memory of Lilian & Albert, may be sent to Philip Blatchly & Son Funeral Directors, Highcroft House, Woolaston, Lydney, Glos. GL15 6PN. Tel: 01594 529345.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020