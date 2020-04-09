|
|
|
Hurst Nee Haines Passed away peacefully on
30th March 2020
at her home in Shevington.
Linda
Aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, and a dear friend to many.
A private service to be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 17th April 2020 at 10.00am.
If you wish to make a donation in Linda's memory, please donate to a charity of your own choice.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel: 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 9, 2020