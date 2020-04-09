Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hurst

Notice Condolences

Linda Hurst Notice
Hurst Nee Haines Passed away peacefully on
30th March 2020
at her home in Shevington.
Linda
Aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, and a dear friend to many.
A private service to be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 17th April 2020 at 10.00am.
If you wish to make a donation in Linda's memory, please donate to a charity of your own choice.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel: 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -