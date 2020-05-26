|
|
|
BAGGS Peacefully on 17th May 2020,
Loraine
aged 76 years.
Much loved mum of
Jonathan and Elizabeth and loving granny of Amelia.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A private graveside service will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Thursday 4th June,
with a celebration of Loraine's life to take place at a later date.
Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Wigan Baptist Church.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA.
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 26, 2020