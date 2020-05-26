Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Baggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine Baggs

Notice Condolences

Loraine Baggs Notice
BAGGS Peacefully on 17th May 2020,
Loraine
aged 76 years.
Much loved mum of
Jonathan and Elizabeth and loving granny of Amelia.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A private graveside service will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Thursday 4th June,
with a celebration of Loraine's life to take place at a later date.
Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Wigan Baptist Church.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA.
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -