Barker On 4th February 2020
Louis
aged 84 years.
Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his
loving family after an
illness bravely borne.
A much loved husband of Irene, loving Dad of Carol & Tony and Louise & Anthony, grandad of Emma, Ruth, Adam, Anthony and Melissa, great grandad of Kara, Jackson and Theo.
He will be sadly missed by his family and everyone
who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place, Monday 17th February, 11.00am
at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to R.S.P.C.A.
All enquiries to
Middleton & Wood
Rosebridge Way Ince
Tel: 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020