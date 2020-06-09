|
Layland (nee Parkinson) Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 29th May 2020.
Louise
Aged 59 years.
Much beloved wife to Peter,
dearly loved mum to Simon, Sally and Emma and devoted nana
to Heidi and Emily.
Louise will be greatly missed by her wide circle of family and friends.
Due to restrictions a private funeral service will be held
on Friday 12th June.
However the family would
greatly appreciate and take comfort from any mourners lining
Whitley Crescent at 1:15pm
prompt to show support for the family and remember Louise.
A suitable real celebration
of Louise's life will be arranged
in happier times.
Any donations to the family will be passed on to Wigan Parish Church or the Christie Hospital
depending on wishes.
