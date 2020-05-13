|
|
|
Berritta Luigi 'Gino' In Wigan Infirmary,
Luigi 'Gino' Berritta died on
Friday, May 8th after a short illness, aged 91.
Gino was the former
proprietor of Roberto's Restaurant in Wigan and beloved dad to Karen, Robbie and Danny. He was a treasured grandad to Georgina, Amy, Finn, Mia, Daniel and Talia, brother to Gina, Sebastiano, Caesar (dec), Giuseppe (dec),
and uncle, father-in-law, and
much-loved friend.
The funeral will be for close family members only, but a celebration service of Gino's life will be held for everyone when possible.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 13, 2020