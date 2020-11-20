|
|
|
RUTTER On 14th November 2020 in
Wigan Infirmary and of Wigan Road, Standish,
Madge aged 88 years
The beloved wife of the late George Frederick Cyril (Cyril), dearly loved mum of Peter and Paul, mother-in-law of Mary (deceased) and Judith, loving grandma of Scott, Samantha, David, Andrew, Donna, Beverley and Martin, great grandma to 14 great-grandchildren, much loved sister of Keith (deceased) and sister-in-law Gwen.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th November at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish at 10.30am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice or Standish St.Wilfrids Church Trust Fund c/o family.
All enquiries
T & M E Walsh
46-48 Preston Road, Standish,
Tel: 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 20, 2020