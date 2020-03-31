|
Baldwin Margaret Passed away peacefully at Highfield Nursing Home on
24th March 2020 aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Desmond, much loved and cherished mum of Denise and Dianne, a loving mother-in-law, gran and great-gran.
A graveside service for
family only will take place at Eccleston Parish Church, on Monday 6th April 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK
c/o the family.
For all enquiries please contact
T & ME Walsh, Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, Tel 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020