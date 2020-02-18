|
BARLOW Margaret Passed away in Ash Tree House surrounded by all her loving family on
10th February 2020 aged 88 years and of Laurel Nurseries.
Devoted wife to Cyril (deceased), and the beloved mum of Carol, Clive and Cathryn, loving grandma to Christian, Tom, Lucy and Ben and great grandma to Ruby and Millie. Dearly loved mother in law to Harry and Glennys and cherished sister in law to Minnie. A much loved auntie and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at 3.00pm on Friday 21st February at All Saints Parish Church, Hindley, then to Howe Bridge Crematorium. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o the family. All enquiries please contact Unsworth Funeral Service, Leigh Road, Hindley Green,
WN2 4SZ. Tel 01942 525980.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020