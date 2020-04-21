|
|
|
Barton (Nee Riley) Passed away on
Monday 13th April 2020
in Wigan Hospital
and of Worsley Menses.
Margaret May
Aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loving mum of Linda, Christine, Peter, Jane and Tracey. Much loved nana of Andrew, Matthew, Tom, Emily Elizabeth, Lydia and George and
great grandma of Dolcé-Rose, Olivia-Sophia and Ronnie.
A dear aunty, cousin and friend.
A private grave side service to be held at Gidlow cemetery Wigan on Monday 27th April 2020 at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations
in Margaret May's memory to 'Making Space' care of the family.
A celebration of May's life
for the extended family will be
held as soon as possible.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020