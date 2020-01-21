|
|
|
BILSBOROUGH MARGARET Age 93
15.12.26 - 12.1.2020
Margaret passed away peacefully
on the 12th January 2020
in R.A.E.I.
Beloved wife of the late
Thomas Bilsborough.
Loving mum to June and Rita.
Much loved grandma to
Michelle, Stuart, Paul and Neil and
great-grandma to Gabriel,
Bailey, James and Darcey.
A sadly missed sister, sister in law
and aunty and cousin.
The funeral will take place at
St. John the Divine at Pemberton
on Friday 24th January 2020
at 2.30pm.
Any donations for
British Heart Foundation and
Macmillan Nurses
/End of Life Care.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020