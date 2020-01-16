|
|
|
Brookes Margorie
née Bennett Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020. Wife of the
late James Brookes, Sister
to the late Ronnie Bennett.
Much loved Aunty to Andrew, Great Aunt to Daniel, Amy and Emily and Great Great Aunt to Leo.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 31st January 2020 at Wigan Crematorium at 11am.
Donations, if desired,
to Marie Curie.
All enquiries c/o
McGuire Funeral care,
Linley House, 177 Gidlow lane, Wigan 01942825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 16, 2020