CROMPTON On the 12th May 2020, peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice
MARGARET
Aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearly loved mum of Nicola,
loving mother-in-law of Dave, treasured nana to Olivia and Finley, a dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie, cousin and friend to many.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Thursday 28th May 2020
at 12 noon.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
care of the family.
For funeral details please contact McGuire Funeral Care,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020