DIXON On 7th December 2019
Peacefully at home with family surrounding her
and of Spring View
Margaret Joan
Aged 79 years
The dearly loved Wife of Terence.
Much loved Mum of
Jayne and Ruth.
Loving Grandmother of Gabriel and Evangeline.
Mother in law to Kevin and Anna.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 30th December at Ince Parish Church Lower Ince
Wigan at 2.00pm.
Followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only donations if desired please to Dr Naqvi Heart Foundation c/o Family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019