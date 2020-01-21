|
|
|
DIXON Margaret Joan Terry and his family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours
and friends for their kindness, sympathy cards and messages of condolence at this very sad time.
Special thanks to
Dr. Victoria Holme at
Pennygate Medical Centre
for her care and compassion and the Reverend Dot Gosling for her kind words and heartfelt service.
All donations in Margaret's memory have been forwarded to the Heart and Lungs division of the Three Wishes charity at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust.
Thank you for your generosity.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020