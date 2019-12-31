|
|
|
Duckworth Who passed away peacefully
after a long and painful illness
on 17th December at
Westwood Lodge Nursing Home
and of Higher Ince
Margaret
Aged 74 years
Loving and much loved
Sister of Anne and Thomas.
Dear Sister in law of David.
Devoted Aunt of Daniel.
Much loved Cousin,
Godmother and special Friend.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 3rd January 2020 in
St Peters Church, Hindley at 2pm followed by Cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Stroke Association and
British Heart Foundation
c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019