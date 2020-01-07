Home

Duckworth Margaret Thomas, Anne, David and Daniel would like to thank all relatives and friends for their messages of condolence, sympathy cards
and donations received
at this sad time.

Thank you to the carers and staff at Westwood Lodge Nursing Home, Doctors at Chandler House, The Reverend Carol Close for her kind administrations, Church wardens at St Peters Church Hindley, Alan Jones Funeral Directors; especially Gary,
Buttiful Caterers and all who attended the service.

God Bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
