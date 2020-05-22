|
FOSTER Margaret
(née Power) Ages 89 years.
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on
11th May 2020.
Beloved wife of Jimmy, and a loving and much loved Mum, Sister, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Traditional funeral impossible under covid conditions but when normality returns we will hold a celebration of her life.
RIP
Special thanks to
Personal Care Service and
Dr Jonathan Seabrook.
Also a big thank you to all the staff at McGuires Co-op Funeralcare.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 22, 2020