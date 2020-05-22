Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Foster

Notice Condolences

Margaret Foster Notice
FOSTER Margaret
(née Power) Ages 89 years.
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on
11th May 2020.

Beloved wife of Jimmy, and a loving and much loved Mum, Sister, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.

Traditional funeral impossible under covid conditions but when normality returns we will hold a celebration of her life.
RIP

Special thanks to
Personal Care Service and
Dr Jonathan Seabrook.
Also a big thank you to all the staff at McGuires Co-op Funeralcare.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -