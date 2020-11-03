Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Margaret Foster Notice
FOSTER Peacefully in
Lakeside Care Home and
of Standish on the
23rd October 2020,
MARGARET
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the
late John Eric and
a dearly loved sister in law,
aunty, great aunty and friend,
she will be very sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at
St Wilfrids Church, Standish on
Thursday 12th November at 1.30
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The British Legion or
St Wilfrids Church c/o family.
All enquiries to R Banks and Son,
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane,
Standish, Wigan, WN6 0ES,
Tel: 01257 422011.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020
